Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Set to join starting five Wednesday
Siakam will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
The Raptors are going to be without both Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Lucas Nogueira (ankle) on Wednesday, so they'll shift Serge Ibaka over to center, while pushing Siakam into the starting lineup at power forward. Despite Siakam's promotion to the top unit, it is worth it to note that he averaged a meager 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds across 18.5 minutes in 38 starts last season, so he likely isn't the best plug-and-play option. More likely, center Jakob Poeltl will be the main beneficiary and see extended minutes off the bench in the frontcourt.
