Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Set to return to bench role

Siakam will move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

With injuries to both Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka over the last week, Siakam picked up three straight starts, averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 24.0 minutes during that span. However, both Valanciunas and Ibaka are back to full strength and returning to the top unit Wednesday, which sends Siakam back to the bench. Siakam had played a total of 13 minutes over the first three games of the season, so look for him to take on a substantially smaller role with the Raptors' frontcourt healthy.