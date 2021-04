Siakam (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report Wednesday against the Nets.

The 27-year-old sat out the past two games while due to a combination of rest and inflammation in his left shoulder, but he'll return to action Wednesday against the Nets. Siakam has averaged 24.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 38.4 minutes in his last five appearances.