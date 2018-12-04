Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Sets new career high in assists
Siakam finished with 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 106-103 loss to the Nuggets.
Siakam's 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game to go with a 63.6 percent conversion rate from the field have driven most of his fantasy value thus far, but the third-year forward has lifted his ceiling higher the last two games while flashing some ability as a facilitator. He's dropped 12 dimes over that span, with the seven he notched Monday representing a new career high.
