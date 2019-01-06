Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Sets new career scoring high

Siakam scored 30 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.

He tied Kawhi Leonard for the team lead while setting a new personal best in scoring, topping the 28 points he dropped just a couple of games ago against the Jazz. Siakam is having a breakout season in his third NBA campaign, and his length, athleticism and defensive chops should continue to earn him big minutes in the second half even if his offensive contributions cool down.