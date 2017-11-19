Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shifting back to bench role Sunday
Siakam will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Siakam drew the start on Friday with Serge Ibaka (knee) sitting out, posting a solid 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 34 minutes. However, Ibaka has been cleared for a return on Sunday and he'll take back the starting power forward role, which sends Siakam to the bench. Look for Siakam's playing time to take a hit, which should restrict his fantasy value to just those in the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays season-high 34 minutes in win over Knicks•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting in place of Ibaka•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Set to return to bench role•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 18 in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Career-best point total in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Set to join starting five Wednesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...