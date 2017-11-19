Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shifting back to bench role Sunday

Siakam will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Siakam drew the start on Friday with Serge Ibaka (knee) sitting out, posting a solid 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 34 minutes. However, Ibaka has been cleared for a return on Sunday and he'll take back the starting power forward role, which sends Siakam to the bench. Look for Siakam's playing time to take a hit, which should restrict his fantasy value to just those in the deepest of leagues.