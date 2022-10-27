Siakam contributed 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and 13 assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the 76ers.

While Siakam is one of the best passing big men in the league, he's known for his scoring prowess and ability on the glass, not so much for being a passer that can hand out double-digit dimes. With that being said, this is his second game with 10-plus assists in just five appearances this season, and a consistent uptick in this department would solidify his case even more to become a fantasy stud -- if he isn't already one. He's averaging 25.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game to start the season.