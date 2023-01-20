Siakam finished Thursday's 128-126 loss to the Timberwolves with 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 41 minutes.

Siakam struggled from the field in the loss, shooting under 38 percent for the third time in his past four games. Despite being a top 50 player this season, he is outside the top 150 over the past two weeks. The Raptors continue to play their starters' heavy minutes, something that could catch up with them at some point. Siakam should turn things around sooner rather than later, although perhaps this is a bit of a buy-low opportunity for anyone interested.