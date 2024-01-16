Siakam posted 17 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 105-96 loss to the Celtics.

Siakam had a rough outing from the field Monday, missing all six of his three-point attempts and needing 15 shots to barely surpass the 15-point plateau. Siakam has been a consistent scoring threat for the Raptors all season long, however, so he should be able to bounce back -- possibly in the team's very next game against the Heat on Wednesday.