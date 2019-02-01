Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shoulders scoring burden in loss

Siakam tallied a team-high 28 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, there assists and one steal in 38 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 105-92 loss to the Bucks.

With Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka all enduring rough nights from the field, Siakam assumed more of the scoring load than usual in the loss. In four total matchups with Milwaukee this season, Siakam has averaged a robust 24.3 points (on 64.5 percent shooting from the field), 5.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.8 treys, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest. He'll be someone to keep in mind for DFS purposes if the two teams meet again during the playoffs.