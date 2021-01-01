Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said after Thursday's 100-83 win over the Knicks that Siakam didn't dress for the contest due to a "disciplinary thing for an internal matter," Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Though Nurse didn't say so explicitly, Siakam's health scratch was likely the result of him electing to head to the locker room in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers rather than joining his teammates on the bench after he fouled out with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. According to Lewenberg, Siakam "accepted the action [the team] chose to take" for his actions, and the expectation is that the All-Star forward will be back in the lineup Saturday in New Orleans. Those planning on using Siakam in DFS or season-long leagues with daily lineup changes will still want to confirm the 26-year-old is back in the starting five ahead of Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.