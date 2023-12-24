Siakam contributed 19 points (7-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Jazz.

Siakam didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 20 shots to score 19 points, but he also delivered decent numbers in other categories. Siakam is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season while shooting above 50 percent from the field -- the latter is a mark he hadn't achieved since the 2018-19 campaign.