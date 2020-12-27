Siakam posted 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 43 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Spurs.

Siakam ended the game as Toronto's third-highest scorer, but he paced the team in rebounds while being one of three players that registered eight or more dimes -- that speaks volumes of how well the Raptors moved the ball despite the loss. Siakam can be an effective two-way player and has started the season with two strong performances. He will try to keep this up Tuesday at Philadelphia.