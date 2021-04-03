Siakam totaled 36 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's victory over the Warriors.

This was a bounceback performance for Siakam who had struggled in his two previous outings when he totaled 28 points on 7-of-23 shooting. Though the game was out of hand, Siakam still managed to tie for the team lead with his 31 minutes. While Siakam has had his struggles this season, he typically rights the ship within two or three outings.