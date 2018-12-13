Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid complementary production
Siakam posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Raptors' 113-93 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka did a lot of the heavy lifting on offense, but Siakam turned in a solid stat line in a complementary role. The second-year big man has been a virtual lock for double-digit points on most nights, but he's surprisingly seen a downturn on the boards over the last pair of contests. After opening December with no fewer than five rebounds and as many as eight over the first five games of the month, Siakam has only three boards apiece over the last two.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Sets new career high in assists•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Records 26 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Nets 22 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Continues strong season Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 12 points in start•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.