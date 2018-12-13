Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid complementary production

Siakam posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Raptors' 113-93 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka did a lot of the heavy lifting on offense, but Siakam turned in a solid stat line in a complementary role. The second-year big man has been a virtual lock for double-digit points on most nights, but he's surprisingly seen a downturn on the boards over the last pair of contests. After opening December with no fewer than five rebounds and as many as eight over the first five games of the month, Siakam has only three boards apiece over the last two.