Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid effort in Game 5 loss
Siakam delivered 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.
Siakam wasn't able to offer much besides scoring, but he did generate his seventh straight double-digit point total of the postseason. The big man's rebounds were at their low point of the current series, however, as Siakam had posted no fewer than six boards in any contest against the Warriors prior to Monday. The 25-year-old will look to up his stat line across the board as the Raptors once again try for a series-clinching win in Game 6 on Thursday.
