Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Solid outing in Game 6 loss
Siakam amassed 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 loss to the 76ers.
Siakam contributed in every category except blocks while turning in a quality stat line. Apart from Game 4, in which he scored just nine points on 10 field goal attempts across 29 minutes while dealing with a calf injury, Siakam has scored at least 20 points in every other contest here in the second round. With Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol providing inconsistent offensive production of late, Siakam will likely need to put forth another strong showing for the Raptors to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
