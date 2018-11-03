Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Somewhat subdued in victory Friday
Siakam tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over Phoenix.
Siakam played 26 minutes Friday but failed to produce as he has across the last couple of games. OG Anunoby made his return which may have had an impact on Siakam's playing time and it is certainly a situation to monitor moving forward. Siakam was a hot pickup after his impressive play recently but is still more of a fringe standard league option given the depth of the Raptors roster.
