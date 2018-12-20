Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Splendid contribution Wednesday
Siakam totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 victory over the Pacers.
Siakam returned after missing just one game with a back injury, playing 35 minutes in the victory. He appeared untroubled by the injury and put up solid contributions across the board. He is certainly in the discussion for the most improved player this season and is on track to blow his preseason rank out of the park.
