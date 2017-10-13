Play

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Friday

Siakam will draw the start at power forward during Friday's preseason finale against the Bulls, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

The coaching staff seemingly wants to get a look at their prospect in different lineup scenarios. Last year, he posted 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per game.

