Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting in place of Ibaka
Siakam will get the start at power forward Friday against the Knicks, Rebecca Haarlow of MSG Network reports.
With Serge Ibaka sidelined, the Raptors will go with Siakam, who's been an improved contributor off the bench this season. Through 13 games, Siakam is averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field.
