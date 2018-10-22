Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Monday
Siakam will start Monday's game against the Hornets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Siakam had a double-double off the bench Saturday against Washington and he'll now move into the starting five at power forward with Serge Ibaka getting the nod at center. Kawhi Leonard will start at power forward, with Danny Green and Kyle Lowry in the backcourt.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-double off bench against Wizards•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in limited minutes in opener•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting season opener•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Draws start Thursday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 in exhibition win•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...