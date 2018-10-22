Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting Monday

Siakam will start Monday's game against the Hornets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Siakam had a double-double off the bench Saturday against Washington and he'll now move into the starting five at power forward with Serge Ibaka getting the nod at center. Kawhi Leonard will start at power forward, with Danny Green and Kyle Lowry in the backcourt.

More News
Our Latest Stories