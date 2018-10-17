Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting season opener

Siakam will start at power forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors were also considering OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka at the power forward spot, but it appears Siakam will get the first shot with the top unit. The third-year big man had just five total starts last season compared to 62 from Anunoby and 76 from Ibaka, so there's no guarantees that Siakam remains in the starting five moving forward. Still, it's a promising development for his value for the time being.