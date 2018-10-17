Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Starting season opener
Siakam will start at power forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors were also considering OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka at the power forward spot, but it appears Siakam will get the first shot with the top unit. The third-year big man had just five total starts last season compared to 62 from Anunoby and 76 from Ibaka, so there's no guarantees that Siakam remains in the starting five moving forward. Still, it's a promising development for his value for the time being.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Draws start Thursday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 19 in exhibition win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays team-high 25 minutes Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Provides spark off bench in clincher•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays 14 minutes Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Receives stitches in lip•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...