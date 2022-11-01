Siakam generated 31 points (8-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 35 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 139-109 win over the Hawks.

Siakam only noticed a slight bump in usage (32.7 percent) from his season-long rate (30.4 percent) with Fred VanVleet (back) out of the lineup, but that was enough for the seventh-year big man to deliver one of his better all-around lines of the young campaign. The 31 points were his second-best total of the season and were fueled by uncharacteristically strong shooting from the free-throw line for Siakam, who had been shooting 69.6 percent from the charity stripe heading into Monday's game. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, VanVleet is being listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game in San Antonio, so Siakam could be in store for another turn as Toronto's clear go-to option on offense.