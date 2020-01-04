Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Still 'a ways away' from return
Siakam (groin), according to coach Nick Nurse, is still "a ways away" from returning, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
This is discouraging news for fantasy owners who have Siakam on their roster, as there has been essentially no word of Siakam making significant progress in his recovery. He remains without a firm timetable for a return. Siakam is too good to drop in the vast majority of fantasy formats, and those without injured reserve spots in their leagues are essentially just down one bench spot.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Still out with groin injury•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Out indefinitely with groin injury•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads charge in Detroit•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 33, drains five treys•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Hits for game-high 22 in Chicago•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.