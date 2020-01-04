Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Still 'a ways away' from return

Siakam (groin), according to coach Nick Nurse, is still "a ways away" from returning, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

This is discouraging news for fantasy owners who have Siakam on their roster, as there has been essentially no word of Siakam making significant progress in his recovery. He remains without a firm timetable for a return. Siakam is too good to drop in the vast majority of fantasy formats, and those without injured reserve spots in their leagues are essentially just down one bench spot.