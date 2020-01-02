Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Still out with groin injury
Siakam (groin) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Siakam hasn't played since Dec. 18 due to a strained groin and remains without a concrete timeline to return to the court. Until reports surface suggesting that Siakam has resumed taking full contact in practice, his availability for game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Siakam's ongoing absence has opened up extra playing time for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby at power forward.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Out indefinitely with groin injury•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads charge in Detroit•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 33, drains five treys•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Hits for game-high 22 in Chicago•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Inefficient offensively•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...