Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Still out with groin injury

Siakam (groin) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Siakam hasn't played since Dec. 18 due to a strained groin and remains without a concrete timeline to return to the court. Until reports surface suggesting that Siakam has resumed taking full contact in practice, his availability for game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Siakam's ongoing absence has opened up extra playing time for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby at power forward.