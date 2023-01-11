Siakam finished Tuesday's 132-120 victory over the Hornets with a team-high 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes.

The Raptors' offense woke up in this one, with Siakam, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent all delivering more than 20 points and the team as a whole shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range. Siakam at least has been rolling for longer than just one night, scoring at least 25 in 10 of his last 12 games and averaging 28.3 points, 8.1 boards, 5.9 assists and 1.6 threes over that stretch.