Siakam finished with 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers.

While Siakam didn't shoot particularly well Friday, he made up for it with a strong all-around performance. He's hoisted up at least 20 shots in seven of his last 10 games and is averaging 28.8 points per game while making 47.4 percent of his shots in that span. He's averaging 6.9 assists through 23 appearances -- the most of his career by 1.6 assists per game.