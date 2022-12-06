Siakam notched 29 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 116-110 loss to the Celtics.

Siakam came quite close to securing what would've been his third double-double over his last five appearances since returning to action. Still, even if he didn't accomplish that feat, the star big man didn't miss a step despite being out for more than three weeks due to a groin injury. He's scored at least 20 points in four games in a row and is averaging 24.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game during that five-game streak.