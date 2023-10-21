Siakam scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's 134-98 preseason win over the Wizards.

The 29-year-old forward closed out the exhibition schedule in fine fashion after he dropped 22 points on the Bulls on Tuesday. Siakam has averaged better than 20 points, seven boards and five assists in each of the last two seasons, and his distribution skills could play an even bigger factor in the Raptors' offense in 2023-24 with Fred VanVleet in Houston.