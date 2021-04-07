Siakam supplied 27 points (7-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 13-15 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

While the Lakers were content letting Siakam fire away from deep, they didn't have an answer for him around the hoop, as he shot a season-high 15 freebies. In addition to his efficient scoring and quality defense, Siakam committed just one turnover. Keeping turnovers low has been a strong part of Siakam's game this season. He's one of only 11 players averaging at least 20.0 points with 2.0 or fewer turnovers.