Siakam supplied 28 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Pistons.

With OG Anunoby (wrist) still sidelined and Gary Trent (calf) unavailable, the Raptors went with a big starting lineup that featured Jakob Poeltl at center and three forwards, but the shift didn't slow down Siakam. The 28-year-old has scored more than 20 points in five of six games in February, missing in the sixth game by a single point, and on the month so far he's averaging 27.2 points, 7.0 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals.