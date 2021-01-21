Siakam scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat.

Siakam was once again empty from three-point range and is now 0-for-12 from deep across his last three contests. He was able to score well in the paint and near the basket to salvage a solid line otherwise, though his per-game averages continue to lag behind last season's career-best numbers. On the positive side, Siakam has shown improved passing ability, as he's averaging a career-best 4.7 assists per game.