Siakam had 11 points (4-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Siakam had one of his worst shooting performances in recent memory, which also means he snapped his run of games with at least 25 points at eight contests. This might have been nothing more than an off night for the star forward, however, as he's averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor since the beginning of December.