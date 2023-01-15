Siakam supplied 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Hawks.

Siakam didn't look like himself from the field in this one, knocking down only 31.3 percent of his attempts while going 0-for-4 from downtown. He'd been making 47.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 43.5 percent of his attempts from deep through his first six appearances in January, so this performance seems to be a one-off for the New Mexico State product.