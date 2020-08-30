Siakam had 13 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's Game 1 loss to Boston.

Siakam was never able to settle in offensively, hitting just five of his 16 field goal attempts, while going 0-of-3 from beyond the arc on an afternoon when Toronto shot just 37 percent from the field as a team. It was a rough start to the series, but Siakam was coming off of a strong showing in Round 1, when he posted 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in the Raptors' sweep of Brooklyn.