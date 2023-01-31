Siakam racked up 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

Siakam hasn't shot over 50 percent from the field in five straight games, but he's still been able to supply quality production during that stretch, posting 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 37.2 minutes. The efficiency struggles are certainly concerning, but the veteran forward is in no danger of losing his role as the Raptors' go-to playmaker anytime soon.