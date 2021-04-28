Siakam scored 10 points (2-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 116-103 loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

Siakam had scored 20-plus points in five consecutive games prior to Tuesday's inefficient showing. Statistically, it was the forward's worst shooting performance of the season, though he did shoot a perfect percentage from the line for the first time since April 11. Expect Siakam to bounce back in his next game, as he has averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists across his last six contests.