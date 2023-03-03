Siakam racked up 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block over 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to the Wizards.
Siakam had scored at least 20 points in eight straight games entering Thursday, but he made just six shots on a disappointing scoring night. For the first time this season, he didn't attempt a free throw. However, the two-time All Star still had a productive night, and he's now grabbed eight or more rebounds in three straight games. He matched his season average with six assists and even swatted a shot. Siakam will have better offensive games, and he will get another shot at Washington on Saturday.
