Siakam posted 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 99-91 loss to Portland.

Despite his volume-aided scoring numbers it was a rough night for Siakam, and for the Raptors as a whole from long range -- the team went just 4-for-29 on three-point attempts. The 20 points were still a season high for the veteran forward, who is averaging just 16.0 points on 39.3 percent shooting from the floor through four games. His numbers will come around, but with Scottie Barnes emerging as the Raptors' top option, Siakam's usage could take a slight step back in 2023-24.