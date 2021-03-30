Siakam posted 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Monday's 118-104 loss to the Pistons.
It was a slow night from the floor for Siakam, who alternates between prolific stat lines and disappointing results as the Raptors continue to struggle. He was on a nice four-game run of production coming into Monday's game, with scores of 20-plus points in those contests. The Raptors have an easy game coming up against the Thunder Wednesday, so Siakam and his teammates may be able to right the ship.
