Siakam posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 loss against the Celtics.

Siakam has averaged 15.0 points in the first two games of Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics, but he is making just 34.3 percent of his shots against one of the top defensive units in the NBA during the regular season. The struggles have been there during the entirety of the playoffs, though -- Siakam has topped the 20-point mark just once in six postseason games so far after averaging 22.9 points per contest during the regular season.