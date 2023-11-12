Siakam produced 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Celtics.
Siakam had a tough matchup while dealing with one of the best defenses in the entire league, but he managed to stuff the sheet despite the 23-point loss. While this was a decent outing for Siakam, it has been an underwhelming start to the season for the star forward. He has hit the 20-point mark just three times and only has one double-double to his name after putting up 24.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season.
