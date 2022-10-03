Siakam had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in Sunday's 114-82 win over the Jazz.

The stat line doesn't look surprising and the shooting figures were below average, but that's still a solid performance given he played less than half of the game. No Toronto starter scored in double digits here, but Siakam shouldn't have problems reaching that threshold on a regular basis once the season starts. He projects to operate as Toronto's go-to player on offense as long as he remains healthy.