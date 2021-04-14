Siakam had 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Siakam had recently ended a streak of four games with at least 22 points Sunday, but he bounced back here and missed just six of his 19 field-goal attempts en route to just his second game with at least 30 points since Feb. 10. Siakam's numbers have been slightly disappointing his season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction -- the star forward is averaging 26.3 points per game over his last six outings.