Siakam posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Bucks.

After a slow start to the season where Siakam shot just 41.2 percent from the field for 15.4 points through seven games, he put together a three-game run of 29.0 points per game on 54.5 percent. The impressive play came to an end Wednesday. Toronto lost decisively to the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Siakam's nine field-goal attempts were his second-lowest mark of the season. In addition to posting his lowest usage rate (25.0 percent) since 2018-19 (20.8 percent), the forward is a horrendous 1-for-22 (4.5 percent) from distance over his past six games while only making 65.6 percent of his free throws during the same stretch.