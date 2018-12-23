Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 26 points in loss
Siakam finished with 26 points (11-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to Philadelphia.
Siakam tied his career-high with 26 points Saturday, picking up some of the offensive slack in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Siakam continues to be a standout for the Raptors and certainly has to be in the discussion for the most-improved player this season. He shows no signs of slowing down and the return on investment for his owners has been simply amazing.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...