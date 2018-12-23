Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 26 points in loss

Siakam finished with 26 points (11-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to Philadelphia.

Siakam tied his career-high with 26 points Saturday, picking up some of the offensive slack in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Siakam continues to be a standout for the Raptors and certainly has to be in the discussion for the most-improved player this season. He shows no signs of slowing down and the return on investment for his owners has been simply amazing.