Siakam posted 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-92 Game 3 win over the Nets.

Siakam scored a team-high 26 points in the decisive victory -- one in which the Nets never led. The performance marked the 19th time this season Siakam has scored at least 26 points.