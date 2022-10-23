Siakam posted 23 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Miami.

After going off with a massive 37-12-11 line Friday, Siakam nearly notched a second straight triple-double one day later, falling one assist and two boards short. The star big man also contributed a steal and a block on the defensive end while turning the ball over just once. Siakam was generally taken in the third round of fantasy drafts this season, but he's playing like a first-rounder thus far, averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 boards, 7.0 dimes and 1.3 steals through three games.