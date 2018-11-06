Raptors' Pascal Siakam: To continue starting

Siakam is expected to remain in the Raptors' starting lineup, The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse has tried out a variety of lineups in the early going, and he's been particularly matchup-conscious when it comes to the frontcourt. Siakam now appears to be locked into the starting power forward spot, however, with Kawhi Leonard (foot) at the three, when healthy, and Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka switching off at center, based on the opponent. Siakam is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, having scored in double-figures in six straight games, while topping 30 minutes in five of those contests. He's coming off of a 16-point, seven-rebound, two-assist game Monday in Utah, one night after he put up 16 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Lakers.